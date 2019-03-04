U.S. & WORLD

Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with brain tumor

EMBED </>More Videos

Emotional video shared by South Metro Fire Rescue showed the somber procession as Cody Mooney, 31, was escorted for an organ donation procedure at Littleton Adventist Hospital in suburban Denver. (South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter)

LITTLETON, Colo. --
Family, friends and community members came together Saturday to honor a Colorado firefighter after his battle with a brain tumor.

Emotional video shared by South Metro Fire Rescue showed the heart-wrenching procession as Cody Mooney, 31, was escorted for an organ donation procedure at Littleton Adventist Hospital in suburban Denver. Doctors, nurses and Mooney's wife walked his hospital bed down a corridor lined with observers who saluted the firefighter as his bed passed.


Doctors discovered a tumor on Mooney's brainstem in 2017, his family members told Denver television station KCNC. Mooney's health had deteriorated rapidly in the past week following complications related to a February surgery to remove the tumor.

The fire department praised Mooney's decision to be an organ donor, saying he was "saving lives even after his last breath," sentiments echoed by Mooney's friends and family members.

"He made us all better people by what he did and how he lived," Mooney's father Kevin told KCNC. "He was the kind of guy, where if you showed up, he was your friend from the moment you met him."

"The amount of people we've seen coming through the hospital is a testament to his character and who he was," added Sam Phelps, Mooney's friend and a fellow firefighter.

Mooney is survived by his wife, who is pregnant, and their four children. Family members have established a GoFundMe fundraiser to offset Mooney's funeral and healthcare costs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldfirefighterstumorcancerColorado
U.S. & WORLD
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on street, steals $5
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
Former Chicago couple opens pizza shop to help employ homeless
Young sisters, ages 5 and 8, survive 44 hours lost in woods
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Former Chicago couple opens pizza shop to help employ homeless
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
Woman confronts man who criticized her for speaking Spanish
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
More Society
Top Stories
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police on South Side ID'd
Off-duty CPD officer critically injured in I-290 crash
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago records coldest March temp since 2002
Young sisters, ages 5 and 8, survive 44 hours lost in woods
Chicago celebrating 182nd birthday Monday
Chicago AccuWeather: Bitterly cold Monday
Former Chicago couple opens pizza shop to help employ homeless
'The Bachelor' Colton finally jumps the fence tonight
Show More
Boy, 5, calls police on Momo challenge
Group beats up homeless men sleeping on street, steals $5
Photo of students at party with swastika image sparking outrage
At least 23 dead as storms, tornadoes hit Deep South
Southwest to the rescue with bridesmaid's dress delivery!
More News