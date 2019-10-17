Society

Tickets on sale for opening of Hebru Brantley's Nevermore Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tickets go on sale Thursday for the opening of Hebru Brantley's Nevermore Park in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

Nevermore Park, 949 W. 16th Street, opens October 24. The space is an immersive art experience spanning nearly 6,000 square feet where visitors get the chance to spend the day in the life of Brantley's Flyboy and Lil Mama.

Brantley says he used important moments for black people to create Nevermore Park.

A walk through takes about an hour. Up to 20 people will guided through the space every 15 minutes.

Visitors are promised 19 different experiences including a traditional art gallery, historical sights and sounds of President Barack Obama's election night, a Newsstand, and a Pullman train car and a crashed rocket playing John F. Kennedy's moon speech.

Tickets are $28 and can be purchased here.
