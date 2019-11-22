society

First Marvel Comics issue sells in Texas for $1.26 million

DALLAS -- A rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book has sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million.

Heritage Auctions says the Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 sold Thursday. Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous.

Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage, calls it "a historic copy of a historic comic book." The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner.

Heritage says the comic book was first purchased at a newsstand by a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, mail carrier who made a practice of buying the first issue of comic books and magazines. Jaster says that since then, the issue has only changed owners a handful of times.

Marvel is owned by Disney which is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarvel comicscomic booksocietymarvelauctionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
News Fix: Catch the 'Unicorn meteor storm'
Enjoy authentic creole cuisine without leaving Houston!
News Fix: Tom Hanks is actually related to Mister Rogers
Tom Hanks just found out he's related to Mister Rogers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman's body found in burning car in Andersonville
Mother of Naperville student targeted in racist Craigslist ad speaks out
Missing Portage, Ind. woman found dead in Gary
US Census 2020: Myths and scams you should know
Woman rescues girl, 4, as train barrels toward them in west suburb
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Show More
Porch pirates strike a third of Americans surveyed: study
Storms may disrupt Thanksgiving holiday travel
City to light Christmas tree in Millennium Park Friday
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Boy, 13, fatally struck by vehicle in South Chicago ID'd
More TOP STORIES News