Society

BABY ON BOARD: Flight attendant introduces infant passenger to other travelers

When an infant got restless on a plane, a flight attendant stepped in and helped calm her.

Savannah Blum and her baby daughter Brittan were traveling on Southwest Airlines from Austin to Nevada when the 19-month-old got restless.

Jessica, a flight attendant, heard the baby cry and offered to take Brittan along her pre-flight tasks, which included closing luggage compartments and greeting passengers.

The baby happily joined the flight attendant, and even blew a few kisses to her fellow travelers.

The video was captured by Brittan's mom, and posted on Facebook with the caption, "Everyone loves this little girl, even Southwest passengers and flight attendants."

SEE MORE:

Mother hands out gift bags to passengers on flight to apologize if her baby started crying

Man gives up first-class seat for woman and her baby going to children's hospital in Philadelphia
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldsouthwest airlines
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News