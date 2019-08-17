birth

'I feel like a hero': Florida 9-year-old calls 911, helps deliver baby sister

TAMPA, Fla. -- One Tampa family has a lot to celebrate -- a new bundle of joy and her 9-year-old brother who helped make it happen.

Nine-year-old Lindell Lyons was eating breakfast when his mom went into labor and told him to call 911.

"I was just in shock, like I didn't know what was gonna happen," Lyons told WFTS.

Lindell called 911, told dispatchers his mom was having a baby and listened to instructions.

Tampa Fire Rescue communications training officer Jared McYeo was on the other end of the call.

"He did a fabulous job. He's the one that deserves all the credit. He really held his cool, he went and followed the instructions to the letter and helped his mom deliver his baby sister," McYeo said.

McYeo said he's delivered two other babies in his decade as a dispatcher -- but none with someone so young on the call.

"It was a kind of a dream to me. I was kind of nervous at the same time for him, but I...knew he could do it," said mother Shanelle Brantley.

Lindell is very proud of himself.

"I feel like a hero," he said.

The baby, named Princess, and her mother are doing well one week later.

Lindell can't wait to tell his sister the amazing story.

"I'll start off from beginning to end. And every single detail," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybirthbabyu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRTH
US fertility rate falls to record low
Baby born on 7-Eleven Day, at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Midwife charged after at-home birth ends in tragedy
Medical Mishap: woman says epidural is 'stuck' in back
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: 2019 Chicago Air and Water Show
Woman fires gun at car leaving funeral repast, kills another guest: prosecutors
Air & Water Show: What you need to know
7 shot at Snapchat house party: Police
Man charged with attempted murder of ISP trooper
Indiana Dunes beach closed after plant releases cyanide in Little Calumet River
Girl, 13, wounded in Burnside bedroom
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated storms Saturday
Weekend Watch: Congressman Adam Kinzinger's statement on gun control
'Golden Girls' inspired Airbnb available for rent
Assyrian Food Festival returning to Morton Grove
Police looking for men in connection with armed robbery
More TOP STORIES News