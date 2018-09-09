U.S. & WORLD

Florida mom receives death threats after dunking son's head in toilet

She's not facing legal charges, but a mom in Florida says she is facing death threats after a video went viral on social media.

The video shows Kaitlyn Wolf holding her young son upside down, sticking his head in a toilet.

However, she says this is not what it looks like.

Wolf said it was just a joke when she gave her three-year-old son what she calls a "swirly" in the toilet.

Her 10-year-old son is the one who took the video.

She says she wanted to discipline him by making him wash his mouth out with soap, but went with this instead.

Also, she says he's not screaming, but laughing.

She sent it to her babysitter, who sent it to someone else, who posted it on Facebook.

Wolf says she never expected the reaction she got.

"They've threatened to kill me, murder me, shove my head in a toilet, bury me halfway alive, cut my head off," says Wolf.

She says his face didn't get wet, it's not a dirty toilet, and he wasn't being tortured in any way.

The local police department said they wanted to arrest her, but the State Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges, saying there was no physical abuse or neglect.
