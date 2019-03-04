SOCIETY

Former Chicago couple opens Indianapolis pizza shop to help employ homeless

Tom and Angie Wilhelmi's found a way to combine their two passions: love for pizza and helping the homeless.

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
A new pizza shop in Indianapolis is offering pizza with a purpose to help the homeless.

Tom and Angie Wilhelmi's love for pizza and helping the homeless started a few years ago, when they moved to Greenwood, Indiana, from Chicago.

In December, they found a way to combine their two passions. That's when they opened Agape Pizza.

The Wilhelmi's only employ former homeless people living in transitional housing - something Tom knows about firsthand.

"For a couple of weeks, when I was transitioning from selling drugs and running a gambling operation to trying to go legit, I was homeless myself," he said.

One of Tom and Angie's employees, Milford Weeks, went from living in a tent city on the White River to transitional housing, to making pizzas at Agape.

"Being on the street, it really is nasty," Weeks said. "Get them back up to where they feel human again."

"Instead of always being turned down for jobs, here. You've got the job. Don't worry about it," Angie Wilhelmi said.

WTTV reports the Wilhelmi's don't take a paycheck. Instead, 100 percent of the tips go directly to a ministry called "Tear Down the Walls."

"There are 15,000 homeless people around Indianapolis and there are not enough people to love and help them back," Tom Wilhelmi said.

Tom and Angie want their pizza shop to be a new beginning for their employees and they continue searching for volunteers as it keeps growing.
