Former Cook County Assessor Tom Hynes dead at 80

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Cook County Assessor Tom Hynes is being remembered as a dedicated public servant and a true gentleman.The 80 year-old died Saturday.Hynes also served in the Illinois State Senate, eventually becoming Senate President.Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel offered his thoughts and prayers to the Hynes family."From his earliest days in the Illinois State Senate, including serving as Senate President, through his years as Cook County Assessor, Tom Hynes was a dedicated public servant and a true gentleman who represented his constituents and residents across Illinois with consummate class and dignity. A lifelong Chicagoan, his personal life exhibited a devotion to his cherished friends and family, in whom he instilled the same recognition of the value and promise of public service. Tom leaves a special mark on our city," Emanuel said in a statement.Illinois Governor JB Pritzker noted that Hynes raised a family of committed public servants.