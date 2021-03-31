obama library

Obama Presidential Center Chicago groundbreaking expected this September

Obama Foundation unveiled excerpt to be carved on exterior of Chicago museum earlier this month
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center will take place in mid-September.

In February, it was announced that the groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park could start as early as August of 2021.

RELATED: City Council approves Obama Presidential Center plans

The project is moving forward after a four-year federal review and other delays, including concerns by activists that the center would displace South Side residents.

The center is expected to generate 700,000 annual visitors and more than $3 billion in economic development.

RELATED: Obama Foundation unveils excerpt to be displayed on exterior of presidential center on South Side

Earlier this month, the excerpt that will be carved into the exterior of the new museum was revealed. It comes from former President Barack Obama's "You are America" speech that marked the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery, Alabama march for voting rights.



