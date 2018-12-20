CHICAGO PROUD

Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to fill Frankfort boy, 10, with Christmas joy

A holiday toyland in the southwest suburbs celebrated a young boy with a rare disorder and raised money to help others like him.

FRANKFORT, Ill. (WLS) --
The massive display was all made possible by many secret Santas.

Dominic Steinhauser, 10, has a condition called Charge Syndrome, which can cause swallowing, breathing and balance problems and vision and hearing loss in those affected by it.

Steinhauser loves inflatables, so his mom posted on Facebook and, before she knew it, 114 inflatables arrived at the family's door.

"I'm convinced that these small things are huge and have kept him healthy," said mom Deanna Steinhauser. "I really want to believe that waiting every day for the blow-ups has kept him going strong."

The family turned all 114 inflatables on Thursday night in a spectacular display complete with Christmas carolers. Hundreds turned out to the family's Frankfort home to see it.

The family collected money for the Charge Syndrome Foundation.
