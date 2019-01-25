Federal employees affected by the ongoing government shutdown can get free dinners at BJ's Market in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.The free diners are a result of a partnership between BJ's Market, Kenny Williams of the Chicago White Sox and St. Sabina.The free dinners will be given out to federal employees who are not being paid and their families until the shutdown ends.To collect their free meals, they can go to BJ's Market at 79th Street and Racine Avenue with government identification.