French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream

French's announced Wednesday that in honor of National Mustard Day on August 3, it is releasing limited edition mustard-flavored ice cream.

Mustard ice cream?

Yes, it's a thing.

The company teamed up with the ice cream company Coolhaus to create the bizarre flavor.

The special dessert will be available at Coolhaus in Culver City, California on August 2-4 and August 9-11.

On the East Coast, New Yorkers will have to look out for the French's Mustard Ice Cream truck for their chance to try the savory-sweet treat.

August 1: Rockefeller Center | Hearst Tower/Columbus Circle

August 2: Brooklyn Bridge Park | Williamsburg, Brooklyn

August 3: Surf Lodge, Montauk | East Hampton Main Beach | Kirk Park Beach

If you don't live in a big city, French's kindly posted the recipe to its website.
