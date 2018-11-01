SOCIETY

From visual arts to dance: 4 ways to get your culture fix this weekend in Chicago

Photo: Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Chicago this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from art exhibitions to an international dance tour.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Iconic: Black Panther Chicago Opening Reception





Celebrate opening night of ICONIC: Black Panther, an exhibition exploring the Black Panthers' legacy on Chicago's South and West sides. Check out work from dozens of local emerging and established artists and grab drinks in the Johnson Lounge.

Curated by Rootwork Gallery's Tracie D. Hall, the opening reception coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Black Panther Party's Illinois chapter and is part of a series of weekend events.

When: Friday, Nov. 2, 7-10 p.m.
Where: Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Juliette Aristides: A Demonstration of Classical Figure Drawing Techniques




Back in the 19th century, artists learned from the masters and you can too. Master artist and author Juliette Aristides will draw from a live, clothed model and lecture on drawing techniques from the atelier method, followed by a Q&A session.

Bring your sketch book and learn about the critical beginning process, shading techniques, judging tones, common mistakes to avoid and more. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 2-4:30 p.m.
Where: St. John Cantius Parish Hall, 825 N. Carpenter St..
Admission: $20 student; $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Celebrate 50 years of belly dance at 'Bal Anat'





Enjoy an evening of traditional, folkloric and fantasy belly dancing. Created in 1968 by Jamila Salimpour, "Bal Anat" is the longest-running belly dance concert in the world and features elaborate costumes, finger cymbals and an ensemble of 25 performers, hailing from all over the world.

Expect to see new choreographies of original dances like the Sword Dance, Pot Dance and Dance of the Mother Goddess.

When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 8-10 p.m.
Where: Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 111st St..
Admission: $30-$35. More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Todros Geller: Strange Worlds' -- gallery talk





Ukrainian-born artist Todros Geller immigrated to Chicago in 1918 and drew inspiration from the city's blending of old world traditions and modern culture. Now, he's the inspiration for "Todros Geller: Strange Worlds," a new exhibition featuring more than 30 of his works.

Join curator Susan Weininger at Spertus Institute for an informal gallery talk about the artist's work, social activism and his contributions to the art scene of the interwar period.

When: Sunday, Nov. 4, 3-4 p.m.
Where: Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning, 610 S Michigan Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
