Funeral for Illinois State Police Trooper Gerald Ellis to be held Friday

A funeral will be held Friday for Illinois State Police trooper Gerald Ellis, who was killed by a wrong-way driver last weekend.

A large crowd including Governor JB Pritzker are expected at the funeral at the College of Lake County's James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake. Ellis will have a private burial.

Trooper Gerald Ellis died in the line of duty early Saturday. The 36-year-old is the third state trooper to die in a traffic crash so far this year.

The 11-year veteran of District 15 in Downers Grove was killed after his squad car collided with a wrong way driver on the Tri-State Tollway just south of Lambs Farm. The wrong way driver was also killed.

Thursday night, police officers from across the area came to pay their respects at a visitation service.

State police said Ellis grew up in Macomb and graduated from Western Illinois University. He served with the U.S. Army Reserves and joined the state police in 2008.

He is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

"Over the years and losing friends and knowing people who have passed away, each one kind of makes it a little more difficult," said Waukegan Police Lieutenant Tony Joseph. "Sometimes, when these things can be avoided, it makes it even more difficult to try to take in and deal with it."

Illinois State police are encouraging citizens to participate in one last goodbye as they hold a procession starting at The College of Lake County in Grayslake.

It will wind its way up to the Wisconsin border, back to his home off of Route 73 and then head to Lake Villa for a private burial.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on ABC7Chicago.com. The procession will begin at noon.

PROCESSION ROUTE

Procession will leave College of Lake County James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts (19351 W. Washington Street, Grayslake, Illinois 60010)
Exit college and make a right on Lancer Road
Make a left (east) on Brae Loch Road
Right (south) on U.S. 45
Left (east) on SR-120 (Belvidere Road)

Exit Right on State Route 21 (Milwaukee Avenue)
Left on State Route 21
Left onto I-94 West
Exit I-94 on Russell Road
Left on Old Skokie Road
Stay Left (south) onto US 41
Right (west) on IL Route 173
Left (south) on Deep Lake Road
Right (west) on U.S. Route 132
PROCESSION ENDS AT U.S. Route 132 and SR 83

Meanwhile, the Lake County Farm Bureau is inviting the public and media to their grounds any time after 10:30 a.m. to watch the funeral procession on Friday. The Lake County Farm Bureau Office is located at 70 US Hwy 45 in Grayslake, approximately 1 mile south of the College of Lake County. The Farm Bureau parking lot is expected to reach capacity so cars can park across the street in the Wildwood neighborhood.
