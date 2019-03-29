Society

Funeral held for slain Chicago Police Officer John Rivera

The casket carrying fallen Chicago Police Officer John Rivera is carried into the Church of the Annunciata Friday morning.

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Family and friends gathered Friday morning to say their final goodbyes to slain Chicago Police Officer John Rivera.

Rivera was a Chicago police officer and a beloved member of his neighborhood. His fellow officers carried his casket into the church ahead of his funeral as mourners crowded the streets nearby.

WATCH: Officer Rivera's casket carried into church
The casket carrying fallen Chicago Police Officer John Rivera is carried into the Church of the Annunciata Friday morning.



Officer Rivera's heartbroken mother, grappling with the loss, wore her son's pin. People with no connection to Officer John Rivera came out to show support to honor him long lines of students wrapped around the procession line

"I see future officers standing there now," said Jane Addams Elementary School Assistant Principal Daniel Alvarez.

The Chicago Police Department is saying goodby to one of its own after Officer John Rivera was killed after a night out with friends.



Many of the students from Jane Addams Elementary School are looking toward a future as a police officer.

"So our students understand the job the officers serve every day," Alvarez said.

Rivera, 23, had been on the force in the 6th District for two years was shot and killed in River North while sitting in a car with three friends.

RELATED: John Rivera, 23, identified as off-duty CPD officer killed in River North shooting

Menelik Jackson and Jovan Battle have been charged in the shooting. Police are still searching for a third man believed to be involved.

Investigators said Rivera may have been mistaken for someone in another group that had fought with the suspects hours earlier. Detectives believe Rivera may have been targeted because he was Hispanic. Police said hate crime charges could be filed.

RELATED: 2 charged in fatal shooting of Officer John Rivera

Officer Rivera's CPD colleagues say he was serious about policing but also had a wonderful sense of humor.

"I had to be here. I had to come with my son, be here and pray over him and to pray for his family," said mourner Olga Salas, who attended the visitation.

RELATED: Visitation held for CPD cop killed in off duty shooting

Rivera's partner released a heartfelt message, saying in part, "Even though your life was violently taken away too soon. I thank God for bringing us together. You were my right hand and someone I could always count on."



"He represents everything that we have in our community. I can only feel for his family and his mother," said neighbor Patricia Aguilera.

The Funeral Mass is taking place at the Church of the Annunciata, located at 11128 S. Avenue G, Chicago.
