HOUSTON, Texas --President George H.W. Bush will lie in state in Washington D.C. with a public visitation in Houston, before his final resting place in College Station, alongside wife Barbara and daughter Robin.
Bush's funeral will be held Dec. 6 at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
The arrival ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Ellington Field, then he will lie in repose at 6:45 p.m. at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.
The funeral service at the church will start at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
The honorary pallbearers for the first movement of Bush's body will be members of Bush's secret service detail.
President Bush will be wearing his final pair of socks that will pay tribute to his lifetime of service in the Air Force.
"That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN_GHWB," Jim McGrath tweeted.
The departure ceremony will start at 11:15 a.m., where he will then be transported by motorcade to Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility.
The train will run through Tomball, Magnolia and Navasota on the way to College Station, and the ride is expected to last 2.5 hours.
Only five other presidents have had funeral trains, with the last being President Eisenhower. This was something President Bush wanted because he loved trains.
Once the train arrives in College Station, it will be greeted by the Corps of Cadets. At the library, there will be a brief service with a flyover with the missing man formation.
Following the service, the family will accompany the casket to the burial site, alongside his wife Barbara and daughter Robin.
Bush will be honored in Houston on Monday at a public memorial service and will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda later that evening until Wednesday morning.
Bush, who served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993, died on November 30. He is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two siblings. He is preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William "Bucky" Bush.
