Funeral to be held for Chicago police officer Marco DiFranco who died from coronavirus

Officer Marco DiFranco, 50, contracted the virus at the end of March and was hospitalized before he passed away, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said at a press conference last week.
"Tragically, this officer gave his life to that fight. Our hearts go out to the individual's family, friends and fellow officers whose lives have been forever changed by this terrible loss," Mayor Lightfoot said.
Chicago police announced 22 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the department Wednesday, raising the total to 134.
"Since the moment this crisis arrived in our city, it has been our healthcare workers, first responders, like this officer, who have been putting their lives on the line every day to fight this fight and keep Chicagoans safe," Lightfoot said.
Officer DiFranco was a 21-year veteran of the department, worked out of the Homan Square station, and served in the Narcotics Division.
"His sacrifice underscores the threats that are faced by public safety employees who are not, by nature of their profession, allowed to shelter-in-place at home," Interim Superintendent Beck said.
His brother serves in the same division, Beck said.
Officer DiFranco received 154 awards in his career including a Superintendent's Honorable Mention and Special Commendation.
He is survived by his wife and two children, ages 10 and 7.