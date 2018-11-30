LAPORTE, Ind. (WLS) --Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to Doctor Tamara O'Neal Friday. Dr. O'Neal was killed in the Mercy Hospital shooting rampage last week.
Thursday night, those that loved her and even complete strangers gathered for her visitation.
Last Monday O'Neal's former fiancé shot and killed her, after confronting her about returning her engagement ring. The shooter went on to kill a pharmacy resident and a Chicago police officer.
Many that knew her say they are struggling to move on.
"I guess I'm not really accepting it," said Aretha Wigfall, a family friend. "She's a beautiful soul, real beautiful person. I guess I am not ready for her to be gone."
O'Neal will be the last of the three Mercy Hospital shooting victims to be laid to rest.
A second visitation is set for 10 a.m. with her funeral starting at 11 a.m.
