Society

Funeral to be held Saturday for longtime ABC7 reporter Bob Petty

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A funeral will be held on Saturday for longtime Eyewitness News reporter and anchor Bob Petty.

The funeral will take place from 2-5 p.m. at Metropolitan Apostolic Community Church of Christ, 4100 S. Martin Luther King Dr., Chicago.

Bob passed away Tuesday from lung cancer. He was 79.

Bob started reporting here back in 1971 and retired 32 years later in 2002.

He was one of the first black reporters on Chicago television.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyobituaryfuneral
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nursing student killed, 4 wounded in Avalon Park shooting
Chicago Weather: Snow falls across area, high waves close parts of Lakefront Trail
Indiana grandfather charged in toddler's cruise ship death speaks on guilty plea
Short-term apartment rentals cause concern for some long-term tenants
1st honor flight for women veterans to take off from Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with snow showers Wednesday
Another Lincoln Park HS employee removed; fired administrators file suit
Show More
2 fatally shot in Joliet
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
5 teens face capital murder charge in Mississippi girl's shooting death
Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged
'Help Wanted' sign posted at Illinois State Police office as gun card complaints continue
More TOP STORIES News