Georgia residents throw retirement party for beloved mailman of 35 years

THREAD: Floyd Martin retires after nearly 35 years as a mailman tomorrow. I went with him on his route today. pic.twitter.com/qZhUVY7Sz8 — Jennifer Brett (@Jennifer__Brett) May 22, 2019

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A neighborhood gave its beloved mailman an unforgettable sendoff on his last route.Residents gave balloons, flowers and letters to Floyd Martin to thank him for his 35 years of service. When he finished his deliveries, the beloved postal worker was surprised with a party!Martin gave a heartwarming speech to the community telling them to keep loving and caring for people.As for his plans post-retirement? He hopes to go to Hawaii one day.To see the full Twitter thread of Martin's last mail delivery, click the tweet below.