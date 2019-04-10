Society

Gabi's Grounds: One year later, her coffee is in Triangle stores

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Gabi Angelini is at it again.

Last year, ABC11 Together highlighted the work Gabi was doing to open her own coffee shop.

The idea came from the fact that she was having a hard time finding a job because of her intellectual disability.

She's still trying to raise enough money to open the shop.



In the meantime, she said her brand is getting more attention through the fact that people can buy her coffee in stores.

"We're getting a lot more orders," said Mary Angelini, Gabi's mom. "We're getting a lot more people who want us to bring coffee to their shop or their office or their homes. We have a number of pop-ups and lots of requests."

For example, Crabtree Valley Dental orders Gabi's Grounds.

Amanda Gaddy placed an order for the first time and received three bags of the coffee today.

"We ordered some and she told us she could deliver it and that was great," Gaddy said. "We've been given it as a gift and had her coffee before and loved it."

The "Larry" behind Larry's Coffee -- who partnered with Gabi's Grounds to make the roast -- also lives in Gaddy's neighborhood.

"We love to buy local first of all and definitely support companies that have a good cause, which Gabi and Larry do," Gaddy said.
