Gary, Ind., named Most Miserable City in US, according to Business Insider

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Gary, Indiana has been named the Most Miserable City in the country by business news website Business Insider.

According to the website Gary has 750,000 residents but lost six percent of its population from 2010 to 2018.

Just over half of the population works and 36 percent live in poverty.

Jerome Prince, the Democratic Nominee for mayor of Gary, said he thinks Gary is a decent place to live and that he will do everything he can to make the city better when he takes office.

Also in the top five of the website's Most Miserable Cities is Port Arthur, Texas at number two, followed by Detroit and Passaic and Newark in New Jersey. St. Louis, Hammond and Cicero also made the top 50 list.

Business Insider said it used information from the U.S. Census for its report.
