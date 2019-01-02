SOCIETY

Gender-neutral birth certificates law in effect in New York City

David Novarro reports on the new law that will add a gender-neutral option to birth certificates of New York City residents.

NEW YORK --
New York City residents have a new option for denoting gender on their birth certificates: gender "X."

A law allowing the choice of "X'' took effect Tuesday. The measure passed earlier this year.

It allows people to change their birth certificates to "X'' by attesting that it reflects their "true gender identity." Parents also can choose "X'' for newborns.

New York City is joining California, Oregon and Washington state in allowing an undesignated gender option on birth certificates. A similar provision takes effect in New Jersey in February.

In 2014, New York City eliminated a policy that allowed birth certificate gender changes only if people underwent gender reassignment surgery.

Instead, the city required an attestation from a medical or mental health professional. The new law nixes that requirement.
