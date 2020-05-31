George Floyd

George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests: 'My brother wasn't about that'

George Floyd's younger brother, Terrence, is asking for peace after his brother died in police custody.

Terrence told ABC News he condemns the violent protests happening and wants everyone to know George stood for peace.

"I'm outraged too," he said. "Sometimes I get angry. I want to go crazy. My brother wasn't about that. You'll hear a lot of people saying, 'He was a gentle giant.'"

Terrence said he wants to see first degree murder charges for Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video kneeling on George's neck, and wants the other officers charged as well.

On Monday, he plans to visit the site in Minneapolis where his brother took his last breaths.

"I just had to come down here, and let people know, just channel your anger elsewhere," he said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyriotprotestpeace marchgeorge floydafrican americansu.s. & worldviolencepolice brutalityrally
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
IL National Guard activated, Chicago closes roads
CPD officer struck by vehicle driving wrong way in Loop; 4 in custody
Chicago businesses board up on 3rd straight day of protests
George Floyd protests: Latest updates from cities across the US
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL National Guard activated, Chicago closes roads
Chicago businesses board up on 3rd straight day of protests
CPD officer struck by vehicle driving wrong way in Loop; 4 in custody
Several Target stores to close temporarily across Chicago amid protests
National Guard summoned to aid cities amid George Floyd protests
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 120K
NYC mayor orders review after NYPD vehicle drives into group of protesters
Show More
1,600 arrested in 17 US cities as George Floyd protests continue
Chicago-area parents seek babysitters amid COVID-19 pandemic
Family members of George Floyd speak out after protests
Man pushed on tracks, killed by Red Line train ID'd; suspect in custody
Powerful photos show clashes with police, George Floyd protestors
More TOP STORIES News