Society

Former President George HW Bush honored in new USPS Forever stamp

Former president George H.W. Bush's life and legacy is celebrated in a commemorative Forever stamp, the United States Postal Service.

The USPS says Bush 41, as he's affectionately known for serving as the 41st president of the United States, is being honored for guiding the country through the end of the Cold War and being an advocate for public service through his hallmark "thousand points of light" vision.

The stamp is a portrait of the late former commander-in-chief, painted by award-winning artist Michael J. Deas. The portrait is based on a 1997 photograph taken by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders.

People could pre-order the stamp for delivery on or after the first-day-of-issue ceremony, which is today and also the president's birthday.

The ceremony will be held at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, Texas.

Bush died on Nov. 30, 2018 at the age of 94.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldpostal servicegeorge h.w. bushusps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker to sign abortion bill into law Wednesday
Off-duty CPD officer accused in deadly DUI crash faces disciplinary hearing
VIDEO: Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
Weed Legalization Guide
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
Mayor Lightfoot to introduce ethics reforms at City Council meeting Wednesday
The rise and fall of O.J. Simpson
Show More
Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman to be formally indicted
Lawsuit: Mom claims CPS teachers bullied son before he attempted suicide
Attempted child abduction reported in Wheaton
Florida bill to make Pulse shooting site a memorial
More TOP STORIES News