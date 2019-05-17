George Will honored by Illinois Broadcasters Association

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A columnist with Illinois roots who has won all kinds of awards added another to his collection Thursday.The Illinois Broadcasters Association celebrated the achievements of George Will.Will's career spans 45 years, and he said there's one secret to all his success."The key to my successful career is stubbornness," he said. "I just keep showing up."Will grew up in Champaign. He is now the 61st person to be inducted into the Illinois Broadcasters Assocation's Hall of Fame.