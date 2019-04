George Zimmerman banned from Tinder dating app

MIAMI -- George Zimmerman has been banned from Tinder.Zimmerman is the ex-neighborhood watch volunteer who killed unarmed black teen Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2012.A statement from Tinder cited "users' safety" as a reason for removing Zimmerman's profile.An article by Tampa, Florida, weekly Creative Loafing says Zimmerman was using a fake name on Tinder.Zimmerman was acquitted in the shooting of Martin on grounds of self-defense.