Giant sewing machine on display along Mag Mile

A giant sewing machine is on display along Chicago's Magnificent Mile for National Sewing Machine Day. (WLS)

Mallory Gillikin Connor
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A giant sewing machine is on display along Chicago's Magnificent Mile for National Sewing Machine Day.

Sewing machine manufacturer Bernina unveiled the 7-foot-tall, 12-foot-long statue at 401 N. Michigan Avenue on Wednesday.

The Swiss company is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. It's U.S. headquarters is in west suburban Naperville.

Visitors are able to take photos with the statue and share them on social media for a chance to win a limited edition gold sewing machine, which retails for $2,499.
