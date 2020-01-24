Society

9-year-old Girl Scout creates cover of Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' to help her sell cookies

Girl Scout cookie season is upon us, and one nine-year-old girl made a cover of Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" to help her reach her selling goal.

Amory Vargo, from Westerville, Ohio, creates videos each year, changing the lyrics of popular songs to help sell cookies.

This year's video went viral with over 100,000 views on YouTube, helping Amory get halfway to her goal of selling 2,020 boxes of cookies.

"She's a really creative kid," Amory's mother, Samantha Vargo, told GMA. "The video allows her to showcase that."

Vargo said the video took a couple of weeks to make, but it was a fun experience for her daughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygmagirl scoutsviral videosociety
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
Jury finds man guilty of killing Hinsdale mother at her home
Racist flyer found along busy street in Lakeview East
Chicago Weather: Several inches of snow possible by Saturday AM
Man shot during robbery in Rogers Park on Far North Side
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
ABC7's Paul Meincke recovering from open heart surgery
Show More
Insulin costs capped at $100 monthly in Illinois
Great Lakes Naval Station lockdown: Gate runner was employee
Chicago AccuWeather: Dense fog, rain turning to snow
Marijuana stolen from Midway cannabis amnesty box, police say
Mixed-income housing allows Sugar Grove seniors to 'age in place'
More TOP STORIES News