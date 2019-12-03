feel good

Girl with autism loves trash day so much, she's part of the crew

By
PEARLAND, Texas -- A 7-year-old Texas girl looks forward to every Wednesday and Saturday, and the reason why will melt your heart.

Mary has autism, and according to her mom, her absolute favorite day is trash pickup day.

In a picture posted on social media, Mary is seen standing outside waving to the Pearland sanitation workers.

Mary's mom describes her daughter as a happy child who loves to run around outside. She adds Mary will stand outside, wait and then wave at the workers when she hears the truck coming.

She's apparently done this for years, according to her mom, and has since become friends with the employees working the route. The workers said the home has become known among crews who run the route as "Mary's house."

Over Thanksgiving weekend, the workers gifted Mary with her very own costume that matches those of the people she loves to run outside to see.



"I have so many emotions because, it just makes me so happy that there are still people out there that think about us," said Mary's mom Kathy. "They do their job and they're hardworking guys and they took their time out to think of us."

READ ALSO: Alvin ISD custodian comforts 4th grader with autism who had rough morning

EMBED More News Videos

"Kenlee adores Mrs. Esther," Hollie shared. "She always greets my daughter with kind words and a hug, which is so special to her."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasautismgarbagesocietyacts of kindnessall goodgood samaritanu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodsanitation worker
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Farmer makes earmuffs for calves to prevent frostbite
Sia surprises shoppers by paying for groceries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eddie Johnson fired for 'intolerable' actions; IG report expected to be released
Man beaten, robbed by 8 people on Red Line train in South Loop
Man impersonating CPD officer robs Streeterville currency exchange
Chicago shore battered by high waves, lakefront path closed
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, breezy, not as cold Tuesday
Man posed as doctor and raped student, prosecutors say
Giving Tuesday: ABC7's 'Stuff the Truck' event
Show More
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
Kenosha sheriff: Marijuana will still be illegal in Wisconsin in 2020
'Ditto': Neighbor's witty response to extravagant Christmas display next door
Giving Tuesday: What you need to know
Illinois gets ready for influx of REAL ID applicants
More TOP STORIES News