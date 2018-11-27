SOCIETY

Giving Tuesday kicks off donation season for Chicago area nonprofits

EMBED </>More Videos

Giving Tuesday is the kick-off to the donation season for many Chicago area nonprofits.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
While they have no idea what Giving Tuesday is, the rescue pets at PAWS Chicago are the beneficiaries.

The no-kill animal shelter finds home for thousands of pets every year, and this year a donor has offered to triple donations to the non-profit starting on Giving Tuesday through the holidays. It is the most important time of the year for PAWS and many other charitable organizations.

"For PAWS, literally 40 percent of our contributions come in November and December, so Giving Tuesday is really the starting point," said Alexis Fasseas, co-founder of PAWS Chicago.

PAWS puts on fundraisers year-round, including the Fur Ball earlier this month.

RELATED: See pets ready to adopt on Giving Tuesday
EMBED More News Videos

Meet some of the puppies, kittens, dogs and cats available to adopt this Giving Tuesday at PAWS Chicago.



The Eve of the Eve party before New Year's is the largest fundraiser for the HighSight organization, which provides scholarships, tutoring and mentoring for underprivileged Chicago students. But Giving Tuesday has become an important part of their fundraising strategy to help students. Jesus Gomez is a graduate of the program, and now an employee.

"Thanks to HighSight, I was able to go to private high school and most importantly, get that college readiness that we provide to our students," Gomez said.

Thousands of people climb the stairs of the John Hancock building every February to raise money for Chicago's Respiratory Health Association. It is the largest fundraiser of the year for the non-profit which promotes lung health. But since the advent of Giving Tuesday, they have seen a greater impact every year.

"Giving Tuesday is a great kick-off for the holiday season, for end-of-the-year giving, and just a great reminder of what our nonprofits do for us here in the city," said Joel Africk, Respiratory Health Association.

Giving Tuesday is a pretty new idea. It began in 2012 on the East Coast but it caught on very quickly. Last year, $180 million was raised by charities just online. The movement began in this country, but it's now in 98 countries around the world.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynonprofitholidaycharityChicagoLincoln Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ABC 7 Holiday Toy Drive
See pets ready to adopt on Giving Tuesday
SOCIETY
Chicago named 9th most sinful US city in new ranking
See where Illinois ranks in study of most charitable states
Giving Tuesday: ABC7's 'Stuff the Truck' event
PHOTOS: White House Christmas decorations
More Society
Top Stories
Beecher band teacher suspended after hidden cameras found at high school
South Side school still without power after snowstorm
Catholic schools, parishes in Chicago could face closure
Hang glider holds on for dear life after pilot fails to strap him in
Trial begins for CPD officers accused of cover-up in Laquan McDonald shooting
VIDEO: Gender reveal party sparks 73-square-mile wildfire
Home invaders restrain, rob elderly woman in Evanston
Woman, 70, hit by Pink Line train in Cicero dies
Show More
See where Illinois ranks in study of most charitable states
Chicago Weather: Thousands remain without power after snowstorm hits Chicago area
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
Armed robber hits businesses in Edgewater, Andersonville
Woman, 60, shot to death in Far South Side home
More News