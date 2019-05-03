Glendale Heights parents welcome quadruplets

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Parents from Glendale Heights expanded their family in a big way, welcoming a set of quadruplets delivered at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.Marzena and Grzegorz Nawracaj welcomed their four new babies Wednesday. Hubert, Marcel, Lena and Sara are all in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Advocate Children's Hospital, the hospital said."We are over the moon and already in love with Hubert, Marcel, Lena and Sara," said Marzena. "I'm comforted to know that we are all in good hands here at Advocate until we are ready to go home. Our family is ready for this next great adventure together."Mother and babies are doing well and will recover at the hospital until they are ready to go home where they will join their older brother, who turns three on May 5.