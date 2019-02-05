CHICAGO --Today, the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives, announced the 2019 Chicago Go Red for Women Executive Luncheon.
This premier event, emceed by Judy Hsu and Rob Elgas of ABC 7 Chicago, will be held at the Marriott Marquis Chicago on Friday, February 15, 2019. The annual event is designed to raise awareness of the leading cause of death in women: cardiovascular disease. The event is chaired by Liz Smith, President of Assurance. The Chicago Go Red for Women Executive Luncheon is sponsored nationally by CVS Health and locally by Assurance and D'Orazio Capital Partners.
"After hearing story after story of women in my age group who look like me and have a similar lifestyle but were affected by heart disease, I knew this was something I had to get behind. It doesn't matter if you have a healthy lifestyle or not - heart disease can hit at any moment. And it presents itself differently in women than men." Says Liz Smith, President of Assurance and Go Red for Women Chairwoman.
While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented, cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman's greatest health threat. One in three women is living with some form of cardiovascular disease and it kills one woman about every 80 seconds. To treat, beat and prevent cardiovascular diseases, women should understand family health history, know their numbers and make lifestyle changes like moving more, eating smart and managing their blood pressure. Risk factors that are within women's control include smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, physical inactivity, poor diet, obesity/overweight and diabetes.
The luncheon features keynote speakers, inspiring survivor stories, a silent auction and more. To purchase tickets and for more information, please contact visit www.heart.org/ChicagoGoRed.
###
About Go Red for Women
The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to end heart disease and stroke in women all over the world. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 15 years, Go Red for Women has provided a platform for women to come together, raise awareness, fund lifesaving research, advocate for change and improve the lives of all women everywhere. The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. Connect with us on GoRedforWomen.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-888-MY-HEART (1- 888-694-3278).
About the American Heart Association
The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.