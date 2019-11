Goodman Theatre hosts sensory-friendly performance of 'A Christmas Carol' Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago classic is becoming more inclusive.The Goodman Theatre will host a sensory-friendly production of "A Christmas Carol" Saturday for families with autistic or cognitive challenges.The show will still be a full production with just a few adjustments, including dimmed house lights, easier exits, lower audio levels and limited crow size to allow for standing or movement in the theatre.The performance starts at 2 p.m. Ticket prices start at $15.For more information, visit the Goodman Theatre's website.