Society

Mexican television icon Roberto Gomez Bolaños, aka Chespirito, honored in Google Doodle

By Jose Mayorquin
LOS ANGELES -- Friday's Google search engine "Doodle" artwork honors the late Mexican television icon Roberto Gómez Bolaños, better known by his stage name "Chespirito," who was born on this day in Mexico City in 1929.

Gómez Bolaños has been called the Charlie Chaplin of Mexico and is regarded as one of the most important Spanish-language humorists of all time.

Chespirito, a sketch comedy show Gómez Bolaños created and starred in, ran from 1971 to 1992. It instantly became one of the most popular shows in Mexico and throughout Latin America.

The show embodied many aspects of Mexican culture while making a critique on the unrealistic image of superheroes.

Among his most beloved characters are El Chapulín Colorado (the red grasshopper) and El Chavo del Ocho, a poor orphan famous for his iconic hat, striped shirt, and red suspenders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymexicolatinoentertainmenttelevisionsocietymexicanhispanic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fired Chicago Police superintendent getting $190K pension
Lockport family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Man charged in fatal CTA tunnel shooting; CPD planning to add SWAT teams at trains, stations
KD Market offers paczki aplenty as Fat Tuesday approaches
Lightfoot pledges investment in ending youth gun violence
Another staff member removed from Lincoln Park HS after 'altercation with student'
Carjackings on the rise after recent downtown crime sprees: police
Show More
Daley Plaza, nearby streets closed for filming Sunday: CDOT
Starved Rock killer, 80, released from prison decades after 1960 triple-killing
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Chipotle offers BOGO deal Friday in honor of 'Miracle on Ice'
More TOP STORIES News