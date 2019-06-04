LGBTQ Pride

Google Doodle honors LGBTQ Pride Month

Google Doodle is celebrating the history of the LGBTQ Pride movement.

RELATED: Rainbow Disney Collection unveiled in celebration of Pride Month

The slideshow takes you through Pride history told through the lens of a growing, evolving, and international Pride parade.

The artists who created it say they wanted to depict the parade itself and show its momentum in the last five decades.

See more stories and videos related to Pride Month and Google.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylgbtqgaylgbtq pridegay rightsgooglelgbt
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ PRIDE
LAX lights up pylons in rainbow colors to celebrate Pride Month
PRIDE 2019: Chicago murals create visibility for LGBTQ community
City dedicates rainbow crosswalks in Boystown ahead of Pride Month
Rainbow Disney Collection unveiled in celebration of Pride Month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will County
Ald. Ed Burke pleads not guilty to corruption charges
Man wanted for attempted kidnapping in Belmont Cragin: police
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
WATCH: Smash & Grab thief hits Pearl Vision store
1 in custody after death of 2-month-old infant from Channahon
El Chapo's request for outdoor recreation denied
Show More
VIDEO: Man throws wrench at driver in Lake Elsinore road rage incident
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with evening showers Tuesday
Neighbors grab man by the legs to pull him from burning home
Florida mom makes daughter carry 'I Lied' sign in public
Chipotle says Mexico tariffs could raise cost of your burrito
More TOP STORIES News