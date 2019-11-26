thanksgiving

Illinois favors stuffing in most Googled Thanksgiving side dishes

Still not sure what to cook for Thanksgiving? The country's most googled side dishes could give you some inspiration.

A Google Trends map shows the most googled food for every state. The most searched-for dishes in the United States include casseroles, veggies, stuffing and dressing.

Most of the Midwest searched for veggie dishes such as salad, green beans, glazed sweet potatoes, or mashed potatoes. However, Illinois' most searched Thanksgiving side dish was stuffing.

RELATED: Americans secretly hate cranberry sauce, study reveals

Most of the southeast searched for dressing the most. Other searched items across the country included mac and cheese, cranberry sauce and crescent rolls.

In North Dakota, Keto Soup was the most searched dish. In Texas? Fruit salad.
