91-year-old skydiving great-grandma makes jumping from planes birthday tradition

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- A great-grandmother from Hawaii celebrated her birthday by jumping out of a plane.Kay Inouye, 91, has marked her birthday with a tandem skydive for the last several years.She enjoyed it so much when she turned 88 that she decided to make it a tradition.This year, her granddaughter and great-grandson were there to watch her jump.Inouye said when the moment came to jump, she wasn't afraid, she was simply filled with joy that she was able to let go.