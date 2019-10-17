Society

Great-grandmother loses 70 pounds doing CrossFit

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas -- A Friendswood great-grandmother has lost 70 pounds doing CrossFit.

"I'm very healthy. I stopped taking pills, because I was taking pills for my cholesterol, blood pressure, you name it," said 60-year-old Rosa Rodriguez.

Just three years ago, Rodriguez weighed 210 pounds.

She had never exercised before and was intimidated by heavy weights.

"I said, 'I'm [a] 58-year- old.' There's no way I'm going to be able to doing that kind of weight," she said. "I couldn't even go down stairs."

But, Rodriguez kept showing up to Beast Mode CrossFit in Friendswood.

Today, she weighs 139 pounds and she can lift that much, too.


"She was just like [a] mom or grandma to a lot of us right there," said Andrew Resendez, who leads her workouts.

According to Resendez, Rodriguez's dedication has inspired others too.

"It's all mental, you get going and you think, 'Wow, this is a lot worse than it looks.'" explained Resendez. "When you're halfway through it, you think, 'I've already gotten through the worst part: starting.'"

For Rodriguez, showing up means a longer life.
She has 12 grandchildren and just got her first great-grandchild.

"They say, 'Grandma look at you! You're skinny now!'" she laughed. "Hey ladies, get off the couch. Stop watching TV. Stop drinking coffee all the time. Please get up. You don't have to be young."
