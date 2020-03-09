Society

Green plastic Army women almost ready for duty, toymaker says

BMC Toys started taking pre-orders for the soldiers earlier this week, and they are expected to ship in October. The Army women will have 15 different poses. (BMC Toys)

The toy company behind the Plastic Army Women project says the tiny, female troops will be ready to deploy in time for the holidays.

BMC Toys started taking pre-orders for the soldiers earlier this week, and they are expected to ship in October, CNN reported.

The female soldiers will look familiar to anyone who's fought pitched, backyard battles with the figures or watched the Toy Story movies.

The designs are still being finalized, according to the company's website. There will be 15 different poses, including the bazooka operator, kneeling rifleman, radio operator and the captain with binoculars and a pistol.

There will also be a military working dog and its handler.

A 36-pack of figures will come in green, tan or pink and will sell for about $14.

BMC Toys owner Jeff Imel has been thinking about making the toys for a while and even made sketches for prototypes with his sister in 2018. He said a female retired Navy sailor convinced him that there might be a market for the toys.

In August, a 6-year-old named Vivian Lord sent him a letter, which encouraged him to take the next step.

"(Please) can you make army girls that look like women," Vivian wrote. "I would play with them every day and my (friends) would to!"

Imel told CNN affiliate WNEP in September that creating a new set of figures would cost "about as much as a modest new car."

He launched a Kickstarter campaign in November, which has raised more than $55,000. Imel used that money to design more figurines, including a Rosie the Riveter statuette.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniasoldiersarmytoyswomen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' 7th COVID-19 case confirmed, Amtrak rider traveling from Chicago tests positive
Off-duty officer exchanges gunfire with individual on NW Side: CPD
2nd Indiana case of COVID-19 confirmed: health officials
2 arrested after shots fired at cops on West Side: CPD
Bail denied for man charged in shooting of 7-year-old girl in Brighton Park
15 injured in CTA bus crash in Park Manor
How to cut down on credit card debt
Show More
Man shot in head drives self to Stroger Hospital: police
Jesse Jackson endorses Bernie Sanders for president
Nearly 300 gallons of wine flowed out of faucets in town in Italy
Man killed at Airbnb in Barrington Hills
'A Pint for Kim': Blood drive honors Naperville woman who battled rare cancer
More TOP STORIES News