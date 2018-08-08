SOCIETY

Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding in Alabama

EMBED </>More Videos

Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding

ORANGE BEACH, Alabama --
A bridegroom has been credited with saving a struggling swimmer just moments after his beach wedding on the Gulf Coast last week.

Zac and Cindy Edwards had just gotten married at Orange Beach, Alabama, and were taking wedding photos when a woman came up and said someone was struggling in the surf, WALA-TV reported .

Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Zac Edwards is a former lifeguard, so he stripped off his shirt and went in after the swimmer. Edwards got to the person, but then had a hard time making it back to shore.

"He kept saying, 'I can't breathe. I can't breathe,'" Edwards said in a statement released by the Coast Guard. "My goal was to keep his head out of the water."

First responders showed up soon after and brought them both to safety. Both Edwards and the Mississippi high school student who was trapped in the currents are fine.

"I didn't think that the day that changed my family's life for the better would change another family's life for the better too," Edwards said.

Edwards said all he could think about was his bride while in the water.

"It beat us up pretty hard getting in and we pulled up on the beach everybody grabs him. I got up and she's running out in her wedding dress. I'm bleeding from the nose and trying to tell her get away because I know how important that dress was and I didn't want to ruin that," he said.

Pastor Glenn Henson said he witnessed the rescue right after he married the couple last Thursday.

"They were taking photos right after the wedding when it happened," Henson said Tuesday.

Cindy Edwards said she got a package deal.

"Hero and hubby in the same day," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyheroweddingmarriagerescueu.s. & worldbeachesswimmingAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
These 4 films have critics raving. Here's where to catch them in Chicago this week
Lemonade vendor robbed at gunpoint gets donations, gift
2 Chicago bathrooms in running for America's best restroom
More Society
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News