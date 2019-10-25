Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster

YORK TWP., Pennsylvania -- A York County, Pennsylvania woman is getting into the Halloween spirit by decorating her house in a unique way.Lisa Boll of York Township turned her front door into the Cookie Monster using vines and blue spray paint.Styrofoam forms the eyes, and of course, there's a big chocolate chip cookie.Boll says drivers will often pull over with their kids to take photos."It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it, so it's good, it's fun for Halloween and it's not a horror thing so it appeals to kids under the age of three; it's not scary," Boll said.Boll says she choose Cookie Monster because she's a big Sesame Street fan and this year marks the 50th anniversary.