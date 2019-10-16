Self-described 'Halloween fanatic' wins 30-Hour Coffin Challenge at Great Adventure

JACKSON, New Jersey -- A self-described "Halloween fanatic" was declared the winner of the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey Monday night.
Amanda Roberts, of Hopatcong, plowed through a variety of harrowing challenges, survived her claustrophobic coffin, endured limited bathroom and phone breaks to earn the most points to win the competition.
She ate pork brains, fished items from a jar of hissing Madagascar cockroaches, bobbed for candy corns in green baby food, tolerated pungent smells and the "Baby Shark" song on repeat, and withstood visits from Fright Fest freaks and Six Flags critters like a tarantula, skunk and boa constrictor.
She took home $600, a pair of 2020 Gold Season Passes, Haunted Maze Express Passes and a small replica of her full-sized coffin.
Runners up were:
--2nd Place: Kerri Platt, of Forked River - A 47-year-old mom who nearly died in childbirth and last year donated a kidney to save her mother's life
--3rd Place: John Nash of Seaside Heights - An Army Ranger who completed the challenge with his daughter, Alairra Craven
--4th Place: Mike Markawicz, of Ridley Park, PA - A paramedic who was inspired by a strange happening at a family viewing
--5th Place: Cricket Alanis, of Bayshore, NY - 53-year-old mom of three who is a cancer survivor and worked as a funeral director
--6th Place: Alairra Craven, of Seaside Heights - 18-year-old Craven just completed Army basic training, following in the footsteps of her father, Army Ranger John Nash.
All runners up took home park passes and Fright Fest souvenirs.
"The Munsters" star Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster, helped emcee the two-day event and presented the winners with their prizes and autographed photos.
Park officials say 6,000 people applied for the 30-Hour Coffin Challenge in 2019, up from 4,300 applicants in 2018.
Contestants were selected based on the creativity of their essay.
Fright Fest runs weekend and select days through Nov. 3.
Self-described 'Halloween fanatic' wins 30-Hour Coffin Challenge at Great Adventure
HALLOWEEN
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News