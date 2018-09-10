Hammond police escort girl, 5, to chemotherapy treatment in Indianapolis

SOCIETY

Sammy, 5, was escorted to her chemotherapy treatment at an Indianapolis hospital.

Megan Hickey
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
A 5-year-old cancer patient from Hammond, Indiana, got a special escort Monday to the hospital in Indianapolis for her second-to-last chemotherapy treatment.

Hammond police officer escorted the girl, whose name is Sammy, the more than 300-mile round trip to Riley Children's Hospital.

The whole thing was Sammy's idea. She dreamed about bringing some of her officer friends, who she had met from past community events, on the long trip

But she never imagined that an officer would be picking her up in a squad car early Monday morning, and it would really happen.

A little girl fighting a tough fight against cancer got a boost from a local police department.



Sammy's mom said she was diagnosed with eye cancer when she was just 3 months old. She ultimately had to have one eye replaced, and then unfortunately the cancer returned.

The group of officers took Sammy's request for a little company, very seriously.

"She always says some wild stuff and I never anticipated anything like this," said Sammy's mother, Diana Barr.

Barr said she's overwhelmed by the support.

"When you're having a bad day, you just see that smile and you just start cheering up right from there," said Officer Matt Zembala.

"She's stronger than us," said Sergeant Michael Schmidt.

Sammy's procedure went well Monday and she was all smiles on the way back home.

She said the best part of the day was being in the squad car. Sammy thought it was funny that her car seat was in there.
