Hammond police to escort girl, 5, to chemotherapy treatment

Monday, a 5-year-old cancer patient from Hammond, Indiana is getting her second-to-last chemo treatment, and she's getting a special escort to the hospital in Indianapolis.Several members of the Hammond Police Department are waiting anxiously to greet 5-year-old Sammy. An officer is scheduled to pick her up at her home and then she'll come back here to meet some of the officers who will be escorting her to her chemotherapy treatment in Indianapolis.The president of FOP Lodge #51 describes Sammy as "outgoing and positive" through her battle with cancer.She was diagnosed with eye cancer when she was just 3 months old. She ultimately had to have one eye replaced, and then unfortunately the cancer returned.She's headed to her second-to-last treatment escorted by three squad cars and several officers. After the appointment, they're hoping to take her to lunch and maybe a little shopping trip.She's scheduled to arrive at the police department around 5:30 a.m. and everyone is so excited to meet her.