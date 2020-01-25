Society

Happy Lunar New Year! 2020 is the Year of the Rat

2020 is the Year of the Rat, according to Chinese Zodiac. (Shutterstock)

Happy Lunar New Year!

Although China uses the Gregorian calendar (meaning it's the year 2020 there, just like in the U.S.), its holidays are governed by the traditional lunisolar calendar, according to National Geographic.

The Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival in China, falls on different days according to the moon phase. This year, it falls on Jan. 25.

While the festival is celebrated differently throughout the world, all celebration is centered around reunion and hope.

Some traditions including lighting firecrackers and decorating with the color red.

The festival lasts around 40 days, and China observes a seven-day-long state holiday. On the eve of the new year, families celebrate with massive dinners hosted by their most senior member. This year, China Daily predicts more than 3 million will travel to their Chinese hometowns to celebrate with close family and friends.

The deadly new coronavirus outbreak, however, is hanging over the holiday. Lunar New Year festivities were canceled across mainland China on Saturday and scaled back in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

The Chinese Zodiac, a system that has existed in Chinese culture for more than 2,000 years, dictates which animal represents a given year.

The cycle repeats every 12 years, and 2020 is the Year of the Rat.

Different characteristics are assigned to each animal, and this is traditionally used to determine fortune.

The rat, for example, is associated with wealth and high fertility, and people born in the Year of the Rat are supposed to be optimistic and likable.

Here are the 12 zodiac animals in order with accompanying years:

  • 2021: Year of the Ox
  • 2022: Year of the Tiger
  • 2023: Year of the Rabbit
  • 2024: Year of the Dragon
  • 2025: Year of the Snake
  • 2026: Year of the Horse
  • 2027: Year of the Goat
  • 2028: Year of the Monkey
  • 2029: Year of the Rooster
  • 2030: Year of the Dog
  • 2031: Year of the Pig
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societyholidaycoronaviruslunar new yearu.s. & world
    Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge; victims are ISP
    Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
    Chicago Weather LIVE updates: Snow spreads south, hazardous travel expected
    Impeachment trial: Lawyers have 1st chance to defend Trump
    Illinois Army reserve unit accused of mishandling sex assault complaints
    US company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine
    Jury finds man guilty of killing Hinsdale mother at her home
    Show More
    Oak Lawn teacher's aide charged with student sex assault
    Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with snow showers, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday
    Papyrus to close all 260 stores, company says
    Man extradited from Mexico charged with producing child pornography
    Racist flyer found along busy street in Lakeview East
    More TOP STORIES News