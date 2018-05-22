ROYAL WEDDING

Blushing bride and groom step out: Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan attend Prince Charles' birthday celebration

In their first public event as husband and wife, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended one of the events throughout the year that will celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

LONDON --
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wasted no time after their wedding before picking back up on royal duties.

Prince Harry and his bride, formerly known Meghan Markle, made their first joint public appearance since the royal wedding on Tuesday. The couple attended one of the events marking the 70th birthday of Prince Charles.

PHOTOS: Meghan, Harry, royal family attend birthday celebration for Prince Charles


The heir to the throne will reach the milestone birthday in November. This Buckingham Palace garden party was hosted to celebrate the charities he supports.

During the party, Duchess Meghan was spotted sharing a laugh with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The new husband and wife also greeted some of the guests.

Prince Harry gave a speech about his father.

"His enthusiasm and energy are truly infectious; it has certainly inspired William and I to get involved in issues we care passionately about and to do whatever we can to make a difference," Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry spoke about his father's charitable endeavors, mentioning that he works with "18 military associations and more than 420 patronages, ranging from music and the arts to rare breeds and plant life."

The day also marked a somber occasion. Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people.


More than 250 representatives from Emergency Services attended the event, Prince Harry said in his speech.
