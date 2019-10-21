Society

Mother shares heartwarming video of son walking for first time after major skull surgery

BURLINGTON, Vermont -- A New Hampshire boy is back on his feet after having surgery for a rare condition called craniosynostosis.

Just two days after having major skull surgery on October 16, Heather Figeuroa's 23-month-old son Branson was walking in Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.



Figeuroa tells Storyful that Branson was born with craniosynostosis, a birth defect in which the bones in a baby's skull join together too early.

Branson is now back home smiling and doing great.



Figeuroa says she's been sharing Branson's progress to raise awareness about craniosynostosis.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvermontsurgeryu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago teacher strike enters 5th day as CTU, CPS continue negotiations
Woman kicks attacker to escape attempted kidnapping in South Chicago
40 shot, 5 fatally, in violent weekend in Chicago
Parking in private Chicago lots comes with risk of getting booted
Driver flees after SUV crashes into SE Side Subway restaurant
Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states
Infamous Chicago mob boss 'Joey the Clown' dies in prison
Show More
LIVE: Philadelphia firefighters battling major 3-alarm blaze
Fans flock to Bronx 'Joker' stairs for perfect Instagram picture
A health benefits plan you might be overlooking
Woman dies after having cyst drained in NYC hospital
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find child care with CPS classes canceled
More TOP STORIES News