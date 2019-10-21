Mother shares heartwarming video of son walking for first time after major skull surgery

Just two days after having major skull surgery on October 16, Heather Figeuroa's 23-month-old son Branson was walking in Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
- 27-year-old woman dies after having cyst drained in New York City hospital; Family files $50M lawsuit
Figeuroa tells Storyful that Branson was born with craniosynostosis, a birth defect in which the bones in a baby's skull join together too early.
Branson is now back home smiling and doing great.
Figeuroa says she's been sharing Branson's progress to raise awareness about craniosynostosis.