valentine's day

Lake Forest nonprofit helps all kids feel loved with Valentine's Day care packages

By Michelle Corless
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- It's an effort to make sure all kids feel loved this Valentine's Day.

Fill a Heart 4 Kids is creating care packages for foster kids living in group homes. Fill a Heart 4 Kids is a nonprofit based in Lake Forest, which helps more than 1,000 homeless kids and foster kids living in group facilities.

The organization is hosting Project Valentine with the goal of creating more than 2,000 care packages for children.

RELATED: Brookfield Zoo lets you name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day

From now until Friday, volunteers can visit the organization's shop in Lake Forest, located at 270 Market St.

The hours are:

  • Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 3 to 5 p.m.

  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Sunday, Noon to 5 p.m.


You are asked to sign up. For information about volunteering, contact Margiealpert@fillaheart4kids.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylake forestvalentine's dayhomelessfoster carefoster kidsnonprofit
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VALENTINE'S DAY
Perfect pairings for Valentine's Day
Name a cockroach after your ex for Valentine's Day
Long Island baker creates sweets almost too pretty to eat
Why hot chocolate bombs are taking over the internet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bloomingdale hotel shooting leaves 1 dead, several hurt: village official
More snow expected with deep freeze
CTU rejects CPS' 'best, final offer'
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
2nd stimulus money mix-ups and how to fix them
How that Super Bowl spread can be healthy
CPD officers reportedly attended Chicago bar party that violated COVID-19 rules
Show More
Wife of GOP Sen. Hawley files criminal complaint over protest at their home
Video shows Roger Stone flanked by militia group hours before Capitol riot
Judge says woman charged in US Capitol riot can take trip
Chicago Weather: Very cold, PM snow Saturday
3,200 generic Viagra pills seized from O'Hare traveler
More TOP STORIES News