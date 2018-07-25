SOCIETY

$543M Mega Millions jackpot winner lottery ticket sold in California

Winner winner chicken dinner! Everyone is feeling like a winner at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillio
SAN FRANCISCO --
Everyone is feeling like a winner at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold.

The store is located right off of South White Road.

If you've recently purchased a mega millions ticket there in the past few days, you may be the lucky winner of $543 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $543M jackpot

The owner told ABC7 News that this is the first time a winner has hit the jackpot at Ernie's.

In case you missed Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.

"I'm so happy," said owner Kewal Sachdev.

Out of the 44 states plus Washington DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the only winning jackpot ticket was purchased in the Bay Area.

Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots: These are the 10 biggest lottery jackpots & their winners

Plenty of people said they should have bought their tickets at Ernie's.

Lottery officials say winners have one year to claim their jackpot.

For more stories, photos, and video on the Mega Millions, visit this page.
