We have one #MegaMillions jackpot winning ticket in #California. We're still awaiting results from other states. The winning California ticket was sold in #SanJose at Ernie's Liquors on South White Road. #CALottery — California Lottery (@calottery) July 25, 2018

Everyone is feeling like a winner at Ernie's Liquor in San Jose, where the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold.The store is located right off of South White Road.If you've recently purchased a mega millions ticket there in the past few days, you may be the lucky winner of $543 million.The owner told ABC7 News that this is the first time a winner has hit the jackpot at Ernie's."I'm so happy," said owner Kewal Sachdev.Out of the 44 states plus Washington DC and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the only winning jackpot ticket was purchased in the Bay Area.Plenty of people said they should have bought their tickets at Ernie's.Lottery officials say winners have one year to claim their jackpot.